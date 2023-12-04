Hosts U.S. beat China in women's soccer friendly

Xinhua) 13:29, December 04, 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- The United States beat China 3-0 in a women's soccer friendly in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Saturday.

The three goals came from Sophia Smith, Lindsey Horan and Trinity Rodman.

Smith opened the scoring on eight minutes, beating China's goalkeeper Xu Huan off a pass from Rodman.

The hosts dominated the game but failed to widen the gap in the first half, squandering several scoring opportunities.

Horan extended the lead in the 52nd minute, sending the ball from distance, which bounced past Xu Huan without anyone touched.

Rodman found an empty net in the 77th minute with an assist from Jaedyn Shaw.

China had only two shots in the game, which were easily blocked by the U.S. keeper Casey Murphy.

The second friendly between the two will take place on Tuesday in Frisco, Texas.

