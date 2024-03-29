Former head coach of China national men's football team stands trial on multiple bribery charges

Xinhua) 09:41, March 29, 2024

WUHAN, March 28 (Xinhua) -- Li Tie, the former head coach of China's national men's football team, stood trial at the Intermediate People's Court of Xianning, in central China's Hubei Province, on Thursday.

Li was charged with paying and taking bribes when he served as head coach of the national men's football team, as well as when he worked for local football clubs, according to prosecutors.

According to prosecutors, from 2019 to 2021, Li, taking advantage of his positions as the head coach of the national team and the national selection team, provided assistance to relevant organizations and individuals in matters such as players' selection for the national team, winning matches, and signing contracts with clubs. He illegally received more than 50.89 million yuan (about 7.04 million U.S. dollars) in total from others during the period.

He was also charged with multiple bribery offenses committed from 2015 to 2019 when he worked for local football clubs.

Prosecutors presented their evidence at the court, which the defendant and his defense counsel cross-examined. Li pleaded guilty and expressed remorse in his final statement.

The judgment will be announced in due course.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)