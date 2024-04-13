Foreign football coaches give instructions to young football players in China's Tianjin

Xinhua) 10:46, April 13, 2024

Spanish coach Pedro Jose Noguera Lopez (2nd R) gives instructions to young football players at Tianjin Jinghai Huakang NO.1 Primary School in Tianjin Municipality, north China, March 6, 2024. Tianjin Football Association invited foreign football coaches to improve the skills and physical conditioning of local young Chinese footballers. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Spanish coach Pedro Jose Noguera Lopez (1st R) gives instructions to young football players at Tianjin Foreign Languages School Nanpu Primary School in Tianjin Municipality, north China, April 10, 2024. Tianjin Football Association invited foreign football coaches to improve the skills and physical conditioning of local young Chinese footballers. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Serbian coach Mirko Radovanovic (2nd R) gives instructions to young football players at Tianjin Foreign Languages School Nanpu Primary School in Tianjin Municipality, north China, April 10, 2024. Tianjin Football Association invited foreign football coaches to improve the skills and physical conditioning of local young Chinese footballers. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Young football players attend a training session under the instructions by Serbian coach Alen Cakara at Tianjin Foreign Languages School Nanpu Primary School in Tianjin Municipality, north China, April 10, 2024. Tianjin Football Association invited foreign football coaches to improve the skills and physical conditioning of local young Chinese footballers. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Serbian coach Mirko Radovanovic (2nd L) looks on during a training session for young football players at Tianjin Football Association Youth Training Center in Tianjin Municipality, north China, April 11, 2024. Tianjin Football Association invited foreign football coaches to improve the skills and physical conditioning of local young Chinese footballers. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Young football players attend a training session under the instructions by foreign coach at Tianjin Foreign Languages School Nanpu Primary School in Tianjin Municipality, north China, April 10, 2024. Tianjin Football Association invited foreign football coaches to improve the skills and physical conditioning of local young Chinese footballers. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Serbian coach Mirko Radovanovic (1st L) talks about tactics with young football players at Tianjin Football Association Youth Training Center in Tianjin Municipality, north China, April 11, 2024. Tianjin Football Association invited foreign football coaches to improve the skills and physical conditioning of local young Chinese footballers. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Serbian coach Alen Cakara (1st L) gives instructions to young football players at Tianjin Foreign Languages School Nanpu Primary School in Tianjin Municipality, north China, April 10, 2024. Tianjin Football Association invited foreign football coaches to improve the skills and physical conditioning of local young Chinese footballers. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

