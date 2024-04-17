AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024: China vs. Japan

Xinhua) 13:18, April 17, 2024

Substitutes and coaches of China line up for national anthems before the Group B football match between China and Japan of AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar, April 16, 2024. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Starting players of China line up prior to the Group B football match between China and Japan of AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar, April 16, 2024. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Starting players of Japan line up prior to the Group B football match between China and Japan of AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar, April 16, 2024. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Players enter the pitch prior to the Group B football match between China and Japan of AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar, April 16, 2024. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Cheng Yaodong, head coach of China, reacts during the Group B football match between China and Japan of AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar, April 16, 2024. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

China's head coach Cheng Yaodong (L) shakes hand with Japan's head coach Oiwa Go prior to the Group B football match between China and Japan of AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar, April 16, 2024. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Players and referees line up prior to the Group B football match between China and Japan of AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar, April 16, 2024. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)