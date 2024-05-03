UEFA Europa League semifinal 1st leg match: Roma vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Bayer 04 Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz (R) celebrates his goal with teammate Granit Xhaka during the UEFA Europa League semifinal 1st leg match between Roma and Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Rome, Italy, May 2, 2024. (Photo by Augusto Casasoli/Xinhua)

Bayer 04 Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong (L) vies with Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini during the UEFA Europa League semifinal 1st leg match between Roma and Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Rome, Italy, May 2, 2024. (Photo by Augusto Casasoli/Xinhua)

Bayer 04 Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah (R) vies with Roma's Romelu Lukaku during the UEFA Europa League semifinal 1st leg match between Roma and Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Rome, Italy, May 2, 2024. (Photo by Augusto Casasoli/Xinhua)

Bayer 04 Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz (C) celebrates his goal with teammates during the UEFA Europa League semifinal 1st leg match between Roma and Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Rome, Italy, May 2, 2024. (Photo by Augusto Casasoli/Xinhua)

Bayer 04 Leverkusen's Amine Adli (R) vies with Roma's Bryan Cristante during the UEFA Europa League semifinal 1st leg match between Roma and Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Rome, Italy, May 2, 2024. (Photo by Augusto Casasoli/Xinhua)

Bayer 04 Leverkusen's Robert Andrich (1st L) celebrates his goal during the UEFA Europa League semifinal 1st leg match between Roma and Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Rome, Italy, May 2, 2024. (Photo by Augusto Casasoli/Xinhua)

Roma's Bryan Cristante (front) heads the ball during during the UEFA Europa League semifinal 1st leg match between Roma and Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Rome, Italy, May 2, 2024. (Photo by Augusto Casasoli/Xinhua)

Bayer 04 Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz (L) celebrates his goal during the UEFA Europa League semifinal 1st leg match between Roma and Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Rome, Italy, May 2, 2024. (Photo by Augusto Casasoli/Xinhua)

Bayer 04 Leverkusen's goalkeeper Matej Kovar (R) vies with Roma's Bryan Cristante during the UEFA Europa League semifinal 1st leg match between Roma and Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Rome, Italy, May 2, 2024. (Photo by Augusto Casasoli/Xinhua)

Bayer 04 Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz (R) scores his goal during the UEFA Europa League semifinal 1st leg match between Roma and Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Rome, Italy, May 2, 2024. (Photo by Augusto Casasoli/Xinhua)

Bayer 04 Leverkusen's Robert Andrich (L) celebrates his goal during the UEFA Europa League semifinal 1st leg match between Roma and Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Rome, Italy, May 2, 2024. (Photo by Augusto Casasoli/Xinhua)

Bayer 04 Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba (L) vies with Roma's Romelu Lukaku during the UEFA Europa League semifinal 1st leg match between Roma and Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Rome, Italy, May 2, 2024. (Photo by Augusto Casasoli/Xinhua)

Bayer 04 Leverkusen's Robert Andrich (L) scores his goal during the UEFA Europa League semifinal 1st leg match between Roma and Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Rome, Italy, May 2, 2024. (Photo by Augusto Casasoli/Xinhua)

