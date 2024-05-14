China into U17 Women's Asian Cup semifinals

May 14, 2024

JAKARTA, May 13 (Xinhua) -- Despite a 4-0 loss to Japan in the final group game here on Monday, China still advanced into the semifinals of the 2024 AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup.

With two consecutive victories over Australia and Thailand in Group B, China had already booked a semifinal berth along with group leader Japan before their clash.

Noa Fukushima put Japan ahead from close range just nine minutes into the game after Momo Sato's shot had hit the post. Hana Kikuchi scored a brace in the second half, while Ririka Nezu added a header just before the final whistle en route to help Japan top the group.

In the group's other game, Thailand beat Australia 3-1.

China will take on Group A winner DPR Korea in the semifinal on Thursday, while Japan face South Korea that same day.

Running from May 6 to 19, the tournament features a total of eight teams, with the top three finishers qualifying for the 2024 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup, held between October 16 and November 3 in the Dominican Republic.

