Languages

Archive

Home>>

Rare comet streaks across SW China's sky

(People's Daily App) 16:15, October 21, 2024

Timelapse video captured on Monday by a photographer in Mangshi, Yunnan Province, shows the Tsuchinshan-ATLAS comet passing through the sky over Southwest China.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)

Photos

Related Stories