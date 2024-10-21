Home>>
Rare comet streaks across SW China's sky
(People's Daily App) 16:15, October 21, 2024
Timelapse video captured on Monday by a photographer in Mangshi, Yunnan Province, shows the Tsuchinshan-ATLAS comet passing through the sky over Southwest China.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Rangers maintain family tradition of service
- Young farmer's creative photos put avocado industry of SW China's Menglian in the spotlight
- Thousands of migratory birds rest in wetlands of Lake Gascule in NW China’s Qinghai
- Xishuangbanna in SW China's Yunnan takes measures to ensure locals find jobs near their homes
- Stunning night views of fishing light-dotted lake in Longyang Gorge, NW China's Qinghai
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.