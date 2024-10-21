Rangers maintain family tradition of service

Ranger Tang Yulin (middle) and his nephew Tang Xiaogang (right) and Liu Xin, a postgraduate student in biology at the China West Normal University observe Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkeys in the Baihe National Nature Reserve in Jiuzhaigou county in the Aba Tibetan and Qiang autonomous prefecture in Sichuan province. (WANG XI/XINHUA)

Decades-long mission continues to protect snub-nosed monkeys

In the heart of the Baihe National Nature Reserve, nestled in Jiuzhaigou county, the Aba Tibetan and Qiang autonomous prefecture in Sichuan province, approximately 1,700 wild Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkeys find joy in their natural habitat. Watching over them day and night are dedicated rangers.

At the forefront of this conservation effort is team leader Tang Yulin, 56, of the Sichuan Golden Snub-nosed Monkey Research and Monitoring Center at the Taiping Protection Station in the reserve. His family has a longstanding connection to the reserve — his granduncle, Tang Guoshun, was among the first staff members when the reserve was established in 1963, followed by his father, Tang Daigui. Inspired by their commitment to protecting the monkeys, Tang Yulin vowed to continue their legacy.

After 34 years of patrolling, Tang Yulin has established a close bond with the monkeys. (WANG XI/XINHUA)

In 1990, aged just 22, Tang Yulin fulfilled his dream of becoming a third-generation forest ranger in the reserve. In the initial years of his work, the reserve lacked electricity, and the rugged mountain terrain made patrols physically demanding. Rising at 3:30 am every day, Tang Yulin would prepare his meals in darkness before heading up the mountains at 4 am to observe and document the activities and habits of the golden snub-nosed monkeys before they awoke.

Spending nearly 200 days and nights in the mountains each year, Tang Yulin and his colleagues often had to improvise shelters when unable to descend the same day. Through years of observation and learning, he became an expert on the reserve's flora and fauna, serving as a valuable resource for researchers working in the area.

With mist encroaching, Tang Yulin (left), Tang Xiaogang, and Liu (right) set out on patrol in the Baihe National Nature Reserve. (WANG XI/XINHUA)

Following the development of infrastructure in the reserve in recent years, Tang Yulin's patrols have become more manageable. The golden snub-nosed monkeys have also grown accustomed to closer human interaction, with more than 140 research monkeys successfully relocated to lower-altitude areas near rivers, where they now thrive.

Today, the reserve boasts the highest density of these monkeys in the country, making it a prime location for observing them in the wild. Inspired by Tang Yulin's dedication, his nephew Tang Xiaogang joined the ranks of forest rangers in 2019, becoming a fourth-generation guardian of the lush mountains and its monkeys.

Tang Yulin monitors the forests with binoculars. (WANG XI/XINHUA)

"As the monkeys feast on leaves in the trees, and I snack on biscuits below, a bond of trust has formed between us. Seeing the golden snub-nosed monkeys thrive here is the greatest honor for me," Tang Yulin says, reflecting on his work.

In the misty mountains, Tang Yulin and his fellow guardians are pillars of conservation, ensuring the harmony between nature and humanity endures for generations to come.

Tang Yulin (right) and Liu collect the droppings of golden snub-nosed monkeys. (WANG XI/XINHUA)

Deer footprints are identified during Tang Yulin's patrol. (WANG XI/XINHUA)

A temporary shelter allows rangers a brief rest during patrol. (WANG XI/XINHUA)

Taken in 1996, the file photo shows Tang Yulin (left) and his father Tang Daigui (middle), both forest rangers, with scientific researcher Gu Haijun in the reserve. (WANG XI/XINHUA)

