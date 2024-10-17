We Are China

Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkeys play at Yuhe National Natural Reserve in Gansu

Ecns.cn) 16:25, October 17, 2024

Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkeys are seen playing at Yuhe National Natural Reserve in Wudu District, Longnan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 16, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/ Mao Jianjun)

Yuhe Nature Reserve is home to rare and endangered wild animals such as Sichuan snub-nosed monkeys, giant pandas, forest musk, and antelope, and preserves wild plants such as dove trees and red bean trees. The reserve now has more than 1,000 Sichuan snub-nosed monkeys divided into 13 groups.

