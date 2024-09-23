Rare Gobi bears captured on camera in wild through expedition

Photo: CCTV

In a remarkable breakthrough, a team of Chinese and Mongolian experts has successfully captured footage of the elusive Gobi bear, a species so rare that only about 50 individuals remain in the wild - making it even scarcer than the giant panda.

Featured in a recent episode of China's state broadcaster CCTV's scientific exploration series, the expedition traversed 4,000 kilometers across the grasslands, deserts, and remote areas of Mongolia to uncover the secrets of the endangered creature.

Although classified as a carnivore, it primarily feeds on plants, much like its more famous counterpart, the panda. However, climate change and human activities have severely impacted its habitat, leading to dwindling water sources and food supply.

The bears now inhabit a mere 45,000 square kilometers of protected area, a stark contrast to their once-thriving environment, the CCTV reported.

During their journey, the expedition team used 150 infrared cameras to monitor the bears in their natural habitat. Despite the bears' notorious shyness, the team found evidence of their presence through tracks and droppings, though they never encountered them directly. The footage revealed these elusive creatures bathing, foraging, and nurturing their young in the sparse oases of the desert.

