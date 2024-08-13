Baby elephant party

(People's Daily App) 16:45, August 13, 2024

A party was held on Monday to celebrate the first month of life for African elephant Xiao Shi, the 10th baby born to the troop in the Chimelong National Ex-situ Conservation Base of World Endangered Wild Plants and Animals in Qingyuan, Guangdong Province. The number of African elephants at the base has reached 30, making it the largest African elephant population in China. The day also marks World Elephant Day, an event aiming to bring attention to the urgent plight of Asian and African elephants.

