Flight of majesty: Keeper launches red-crowned cranes

(People's Daily App) 14:50, July 26, 2024

In the Zhalong wetlands of Qiqihar, Heilongjiang Province, a dedicated keeper assists these majestic birds with a run-up before their graceful takeoff. The scene unfolds with the cranes soaring against the stunning wetland backdrop.

