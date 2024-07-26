Home>>
Flight of majesty: Keeper launches red-crowned cranes
(People's Daily App) 14:50, July 26, 2024
In the Zhalong wetlands of Qiqihar, Heilongjiang Province, a dedicated keeper assists these majestic birds with a run-up before their graceful takeoff. The scene unfolds with the cranes soaring against the stunning wetland backdrop.
