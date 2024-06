We Are China

Black-necked crane in Xizang embraces newborn babe on Father's Day

Ecns.cn) 15:32, June 18, 2024

A black-necked crane embraces his newborn babe on Father's Day on June 16 in Xainza County of Nagqu City, China's Xizang Autonomous Region.(Photo: China News Service/ Gongga Laisong)

The babe was born after 34 days of incubation in Xainza county, 4,700 meters above sea level.

A black-necked crane embraces his newborn babe on Father's Day on June 16 in Xainza County of Nagqu City, China's Xizang Autonomous Region.(Photo: China News Service/ Gongga Laisong)

A black-necked crane embraces his newborn babe on Father's Day on June 16 in Xainza County of Nagqu City, China's Xizang Autonomous Region.(Photo: China News Service/ Gongga Laisong)

A black-necked crane embraces his newborn babe on Father's Day on June 16 in Xainza County of Nagqu City, China's Xizang Autonomous Region.(Photo: China News Service/ Gongga Laisong)

A black-necked crane embraces his newborn babe on Father's Day on June 16 in Xainza County of Nagqu City, China's Xizang Autonomous Region.(Photo: China News Service/ Gongga Laisong)

A black-necked crane embraces his newborn babe on Father's Day on June 16 in Xainza County of Nagqu City, China's Xizang Autonomous Region.(Photo: China News Service/ Gongga Laisong)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)