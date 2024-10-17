We Are China

Thousands of migratory birds rest in wetlands of Lake Gascule in NW China’s Qinghai

Ecns.cn) 13:24, October 17, 2024

Photo shows the autumn scenery of Lake Gascule in Mangya city, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Xiaojiong)

Lake Gascule, with an area of 140 square meters, has become a paradise for migratory birds to breed, rest, and replenish.

Photo shows migratory birds resting in the wetlands of Lake Gascule in Mangya city, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Xiaojiong)

Photo shows migratory birds resting in the wetlands of Lake Gascule in Mangya city, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Xiaojiong)

Photo shows the autumn scenery of Lake Gascule in Mangya city, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Xiaojiong)

Aerial photo shows migratory birds resting in the wetlands of Lake Gascule in Mangya city, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Xiaojiong)

Photo shows the autumn scenery of Lake Gascule in Mangya city, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Xiaojiong)

Photo shows the autumn scenery of Lake Gascule in Mangya city, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Xiaojiong)

Photo shows the autumn scenery of Lake Gascule in Mangya city, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Xiaojiong)

