Tibetan fox with satellite positioning collar released into wild in Qinghai

Ecns.cn) 14:31, October 14, 2024

A Tibetan fox became the world's first such rescued animal to be released into the wild with a satellite tracking collar in Qinghai, Oct. 10, 2024. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- A Tibetan fox became the world's first such rescued animal to be released into the wild with a satellite tracking collar, according to Qinghai Wildlife Rescue and Breeding Center on Friday.

This is the world's first case of combining the rescue and release of a Tibetan fox with scientific research and monitoring, achieving a close integration of veterinary medicine and ecological conservation. It will provide valuable foundational data for research on the behavioral ecology of individual Tibetan foxes.

The Tibetan fox, a second-grade State protected species in China, is an endemic species of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, primarily distributed in China, with some occurrences in parts of Nepal and India. In China, It is found in Qinghai, Gansu and western Sichuan provinces and Xizang and Xinjiang autonomous regions.

Wildlife rangers on patrol in Riyue Township of Xining City, northwest China's Qihang Province stumbled upon the Tibetan fox caught by fence and took it to the rescue center on June 4.

This Tibetan fox was identified as a 1-year-old male, weighing 4.8 kg (within the normal range of 3.2-5.7 kg), and was found to have no visible injuries or signs of infectious diseases after physical examination

After more than three months of feeding, staff members at the center conducted a final physical examination of the Tibetan fox, and fitted it with a satellite positioning collar. It was released into atypical alpine meadow habitat at 3300 meters above sea level with a large number of plateau animals, which are the most important food for Tibetan foxes on Sept. 26.

Data from the tracking collar shows that after its release, the Tibetan fox has remained active near the release site, exhibiting clear diurnal behavior, with the most activity occurring during dawn and dusk.

As of Oct. 10, rescue staff have received 325 tracking data points and nearly 50 photos. The Tibetan fox has been active within a 2-kilometer range around the release site, covering an area of about 10 square kilometers. Its activity appears normal, and the initial assessment indicates that the release has been successful.

