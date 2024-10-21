Artificial grass brings joy to journalists from LAC countries

Journalists pose for a short video at an experience zone of CoCreation Grass Co., Ltd. (CCGrass) in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province, on Oct. 20, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Chang Sha)

Under the clear blue sky, a group of journalists from Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) countries enjoyed their time participating in different activities on lush artificial grass, in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province, on Oct. 20, 2024.

The activities took place at the experience zone of CoCreation Grass Co., Ltd. (CCGrass), a Chinese artificial grass manufacturer, with multiple types of artificial grass serving various purposes, ranging from football pitches to children's playgrounds.

Established in 2004, the company has sold its products to over 140 countries and regions, with the company installing over 500 million square meters of artificial grass in total, winning praise from China and beyond.

Journalists play on swings at an experience zone of CoCreation Grass Co., Ltd. (CCGrass) in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province, on Oct. 20, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Chang Sha)

Journalists play football at an experience zone of CoCreation Grass Co., Ltd. (CCGrass) in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province, on Oct. 20, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Chang Sha)

Journalists sit on artificial grass at an experience zone of CoCreation Grass Co., Ltd. (CCGrass) in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province, on Oct. 20, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Chang Sha)

A journalist plays golf at an indoor experience zone of CoCreation Grass Co., Ltd. (CCGrass) in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province, on Oct. 20, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Li Yuchen)

