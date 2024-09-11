1st China-LAC human rights roundtable held in Brazil

Xinhua) 15:40, September 11, 2024

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- The first China-Latin America human rights roundtable, the first institutional exchange and discussion in the field of human rights between China and Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC), was held in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil on Tuesday.

More than 120 senior officials, experts and scholars from China and LAC countries, as well as representatives of social organizations, think tanks and media, discussed cooperation on human rights development while building consensus at the event.

In his speech, Padma Choling, president of the China Society for Human Rights Studies, said that under the guidance of building a China-LAC community with a shared future, both China and LAC share a consistent understanding of human rights and follow different paths to the concept.

He suggested that China and LAC countries should share common security concepts and continue to work together to create a peaceful environment for human rights. They should seek shared development, jointly explore an inclusive human rights path, and uphold the concept of the coexistence of civilizations. It is essential to respect and advocate diverse human rights concepts, Choling said.

Zhu Qingqiao, Chinese ambassador to Brazil, said China and Latin America shoulder common responsibilities in achieving development and revitalization and improving people's well-being despite differences in historical processes, social systems and cultural traditions.

Zhu also said that Brazil and other LAC countries prioritize eradicating hunger and poverty and promoting social fairness and justice in governance, adding that both sides must continue to facilitate exchanges and cooperation in human rights.

Gustavo Pacheco Villar, president of the Andean Parliament, said both China and LAC countries have made significant contributions to human rights, adding that both sides should formulate corresponding policies to address present-day challenges involving war, international trade and food security.

