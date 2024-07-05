China completes 4th Universal Periodic Review at UN Human Rights Council

GENEVA, July 4 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday concluded its 4th United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council Universal Periodic Review (UPR) process, which its delegation head described as smooth and successful.

During the UPR adoption event, permanent representative of China to the UN office in Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland Chen Xu outlined the Chinese government's stance on the recommendations made by various countries during the UPR, as well as the progress on 30 new human rights measures that China has committed to implementing.

He also expressed that as China progresses on its path to modernization, it will steadily enhance the level of human rights protection, continuously making new contributions to the healthy development of global human rights endeavors.

In an interview with Xinhua after the meeting, Chen described China's completion of the 4th round of the UPR as smooth and successful.

At the adoption meeting, many countries such as Russia, Venezuela, Uzbekistan, Gambia, and Vietnam gave positive evaluations of China's efforts and achievements in advancing human rights.

They commended China's open and sincere participation in the 4th round of the UPR and acknowledged that China had accepted the majority of the recommendations in line with its national conditions and the desires of its people.

After the adoption of China's report, the meeting hall erupted in enthusiastic applause, and many country representatives extended their congratulations to the Chinese delegation.

China attended the 4th round of the UPR this January. Over 120 countries actively praised the progress in China's human rights endeavors and fully recognized China's persistent efforts in promoting and protecting human rights.

UPR serves as a crucial platform for countries to engage in equitable and candid discussions on human rights matters within the framework of the UN, fostering constructive dialogue and collaboration. China participated in previous three reviews in 2009, 2013, and 2018 respectively.

