Comicomment: Blind spots of 'human rights beacon'
(Ecns.cn) 10:33, June 03, 2024
The United States likes to portray itself as the "beacon of human rights," yet the so-called beacon is getting dimmer. Earlier this week, China's State Council Information Office released a report on human rights violations in the United States in 2023. The report revealed that the United States underachieved in almost every area last year when it came to protecting human rights, including equality, non-discrimination, and health rights.
