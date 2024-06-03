1 killed, 26 injured in U.S. state of Ohio shooting

Xinhua) 09:15, June 03, 2024

CHICAGO, June 2 (Xinhua) -- An overnight shooting left one dead and at least 26 others injured in Akron in the U.S. state of Ohio, local media reported.

The shooting, which happened after midnight, killed a 27-year-old man, and injured 26 others, who were sent to an area hospital later.

Police have recovered a gun and dozens of bullet casings at the scene.

No suspect has been arrested so far and the cause of the shooting remains unclear, police said.

Over 180 mass shootings have occurred in the United States in 2024 so far, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines mass shootings as an incident in which four or more victims are shot or killed.

