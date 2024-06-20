China joins multiple countries in opposing double standards on human rights

June 20, 2024

Delegates attend a meeting of the 56th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

GENEVA, June 19 (Xinhua) -- China spoke on behalf of multiple countries here on Wednesday in opposing the double standards of certain countries that use human rights as a pretext to interfere in the internal affairs of developing countries.

Chen Xu, permanent representative of China to the United Nations (UN) office in Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland, called on multilateral human rights mechanisms to uphold fairness and justice and to serve as platforms for constructive dialogue and cooperation.

Chen made the remarks when delivering a joint statement on behalf of the Group of Friends on the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights through Dialogue and Cooperation and a group of countries at the 56th session of the UN Human Rights Council.

The enjoyment of human rights by all is a common pursuit of humanity, said Chen, stressing that the Human Rights Council and other international human rights mechanisms must uphold fairness and justice, abide by the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, and adhere to the principles of universality, impartiality, objectivity, non-politicization and non-selectivity in their work and operation.

This photo taken on Feb. 29, 2024 shows an exterior view of the United Nations (UN) Office in Geneva, Switzerland. (Xinhua/Shi Song)

He also underscored that these mechanisms should stand firmly against double standards, bullying and unilateralism, and ensure that they serve as platforms for constructive dialogue and cooperation among all countries on the basis of equality and mutual respect.

Highlighting that some countries interfere in the internal affairs of developing countries on the pretext of human rights while turning a blind eye to and evading serious human rights violations within their own borders and those of their allies, the statement said, "We oppose such double standards."

The statement also pointed out that there is no one-size-fits-all route to human rights development in the world, and no country should impose its own model on others.

"We must respect each country's exploration of its own path to human rights development that best fits its national reality, and promote the fair enjoyment of human rights by all peoples of all nations with peace and development, fostering the healthy development of the international human rights cause," said Chen.

The joint statement received widespread support from developing countries, and many countries echoed it in their speeches at the session.

