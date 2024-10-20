Journalists from LAC countries meet 'Monkey King' at theme park

A group of journalists from Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) countries visited the Xiyou World of Adventure theme park in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province on Oct. 19, 2024. The park, themed on the ancient Chinese tale "Journey to the West," offers them a close-up look at the legendary adventure of a monk and his three disciples, with Sun Wukong, also known as the Monkey King, as a main focus.

"Black Myth: Wukong," a Chinese single-player game drawing inspiration from the classic novel, has won wide praise among global game enthusiasts since its debut this August.

Follow the lens of People's Daily Online to check out the fascinating scenes at the park and hear what friends from LAC countries would like to share about this thrilling game, the charming character, and the immersive show.

