Latin American journalists amazed by China's agricultural development in Sichuan
On Sept. 23, 2024, Latin American journalists from Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Peru and other countries, visited Pujiang county in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. At the Tianfu Agricultural Innovation Park, they gained insights into the agricultural development of Pujiang county and showed great interest in the agricultural production equipment.
Ethel Geraldina Vallecillo Doblado, a journalist from Honduras, mentioned that these devices are highly useful for ensuring food production safety. She expressed a keen interest in whether such equipment could one day be used in her country, bringing benefits with regard to harvests and food production.
The journalists later visited Yunding Water Town in Pujiang county, where they explored the integration of agriculture and tourism in the local economy.
