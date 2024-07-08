2024 China-Latin America Eye Health Institutions Development Forum held in Mexico

People's Daily Online) 15:57, July 08, 2024

The first China-Latin America Eye Health Institutions Development Forum was held on June 26, 2024, in Mexico City, Mexico.

The forum was hosted by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) and the National Health Commission of China's Blindness Prevention and Treatment Training Base, co-organized by He Eye Specialist Hospital Group (HESH Group), Mexico's APEC Hospital de La Ceguera, and Delos Foundation International.

The forum, which aims to promote exchange and cooperation between ophthalmology institutions in China and Latin America, and build a stronger bridge for China-Latin America friendship and cooperation, attracted over 120 representatives from the eye health sector globally.

Professor He Wei, the chairman of this forum, delivers his opening remarks. (Photo provided to People’s Daily Online)

In his opening remarks, Professor He Wei, founder of HESH Group and the forum chair, said eye health, as an important part of human health, has become a major global challenge, adding that technological innovation is not only the inevitable choice for meeting this challenge, but also the responsibility and mission of medical and technological workers.

The forum has gathered the wisdom and strength of global eye care experts to help improve the level of eye health services in China and Latin America, opening up a new path for exchange and cooperation in the field of eye health between the two sides, said He.

Dr. Francisco Martinez Castro, the Co-Chairperson of this forum and the President of IAPB Latin America, delivers his opening remarks. (Photo provided to People’s Daily Online)

Dr. Francisco Martinez Castro, co-chair of the forum and President of IAPB Latin America, stated in his speech that this forum has pioneered a new bridge for knowledge sharing between Latin American countries and China in the field of eye health. It is expected to deepen exchange and cooperation among experts from various countries, especially in utilizing innovative technologies and available resources to enhance each country's capabilities in the field of eye health.

At the forum, representatives from Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and other Latin American countries shared the current status and future development trends of eye health in their respective countries.

Dr. Xiao Wei from Sun Yat-sen University Eye Center, Dr. He Xiangui from the Clinical Research Center of Shanghai Eye Disease Prevention and Treatment Center, and Professor He Wei from He Eye Specialist Hospital Group (HESH Group) shared China's experiences in blindness prevention and control, especially in the field of myopia prevention and control among children and adolescents.

The forum also launched the "China-Latin America Training Program", under which HESH Group plans to provide 10 to 15 sponsorship opportunities each year for ophthalmologists and optometrists from Latin American countries to visit and study in China.

During the forum, a "Visiting Professor" ceremony was held for six Latin American experts at Liaoning He University. In the future, these experts will provide more professional guidance for the discipline building and high-quality development of Liaoning He University, jointly promoting the cultivation of specialized, compound, and high-level talents in the field of ophthalmology, and strengthening international exchange and cooperation.

Professor He Wei presents the appointment letter to Dr. Francisco Martinez Castro, the President of IAPB Latin America. (Photo provided to People’s Daily Online)

Professor He Wei presents the appointment letter to Dr. Valeria Sanchez, the Director of the Mexican Association for the Prevention of Blindness. (Photo provided to People’s Daily Online)

Mr. Drew Keys, the President of IAPB West Pacific and Latin America, and Professor He Wei present the appointment letter to Professor Jorge Foster from the University of Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo provided to People’s Daily Online)

Mr. Drew Keys, the President of IAPB West Pacific and Latin America, and Professor He Wei present the appointment letter to Associate Professor Fernando Malerbi from the University of São Paulo, Brazil. (Photo provided to People’s Daily Online)

Mr. Drew Keys, the President of IAPB West Pacific and Latin America, and Professor He Wei present the appointment letter to Dr. Luz Marina Melo from the Caribbean Ophthalmological Clinic, Colombia. (Photo provided to People’s Daily Online)

Mr. Drew Keys, the President of IAPB West Pacific and Latin America, and Professor He Wei present the appointment letter to Ms. Cristina Sanchez Gaoto, an ophthalmology specialist from Paraguay. (Photo provided to People’s Daily Online)

Six Latin American experts were appointed as Visiting Professors at HESH Group. (Photo provided to People’s Daily Online)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)