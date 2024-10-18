2024 China-Latin America and Caribbean Media Cooperation Forum held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

The 2024 China-Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) Media Cooperation Forum was held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Oct. 16.

Representatives of media outlets, think tanks, and international organizations from over 13 countries and regions gathered at the forum to engage in in-depth discussions on the role of media cooperation in the building of a China- Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) community with a shared future under the theme of "Learning from Each Other, Understanding Each Other".

During the forum, participants also held riveting dialogues on the two topics of "Enhancing Industrial Connections and Promoting Economic Cooperation" and "Deepening Cultural Exchanges and Promoting People-to-People Connectivity."

Exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations are important drivers for the progress of human civilization as well as world peace and development, said Chinese participants at the event.

Emphasizing that people-to-people exchanges are the foundation of China-LAC friendly cooperation, they called on media outlets in China and LAC countries to leverage their respective strengths to enhance mutual trust and assistance, build consensus for development, facilitate connectivity, deepen win-win cooperation, and promote mutual learning and people-to-people ties, thus contributing wisdom and strength to the building of a China-LAC community with a shared future.

The close cooperation between Chinese media outlets and their counterparts in LAC countries has provided a platform for information dissemination, which enables a more authentic reflection of the reality and helps break stereotypes and promote a deeper understanding, said Tia Ju, 2nd Vice-President of the Legislative Assembly of the State of Rio de Janeiro.

She expressed hope that through deeper exchanges and cooperation among media outlets, the people of Brazil and China will get closer to each other and jointly build a beautiful future of mutual respect and common development.

Marcos de Oliveira, president of Brazilian newspaper Monitor Mercantil, pointed out that LAC countries are actively seeking friendly cooperation with China for win-win results.

He emphasized the role of the media in providing diverse perspectives to help people understand comprehensively and objectively the events unfolding in the LAC region.

The forum was jointly hosted by People's Daily and Monitor Mercantil. During the event, a ceremony was held to solicit entries from the LAC region for the second Silk Road Global News Awards (SRGNA).

Additionally, a case study report titled "Building the China-LAC community with a Shared Future - Examples of Belt and Road Cooperation" was released during the forum.

During the afternoon of the same day, a China-LAC Friendship-themed photo exhibition opened at the Museum of Astronomy and Related Sciences in Rio de Janeiro. The exhibition is expected to run for a month.

