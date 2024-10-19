Xuzhou holds conference to promote cooperation, exchange with Latin American, Caribbean countries

People's Daily Online) 10:52, October 19, 2024

Participants to the event pose for a picture. (People's Daily Online/Li Yuchen)

The Latin America and Caribbean Day and the Conference on Cooperation and Exchange between Jiangsu (Xuzhou) and Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) Countries was held in Xuzhou, east China's Jiangsu province on Oct. 18, 2024.

The event drew over 200 attendees, including officials from the Department of Latin American and Caribbean Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the foreign affairs office of the Jiangsu Provincial People's Government, and relevant authorities from Xuzhou.

Diplomatic representatives from LAC countries' embassies and consulates in China, as well as Chinese and foreign business representatives, were also present.

In his speech, Xu Wei, minister counselor of the Department of Latin American and Caribbean Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, noted that Jiangsu province, as a role model for advancing Chinese modernization and a pioneer in sub-national cooperation with LAC countries, boasts strong competitive advantages in various fields, including modern agriculture, industrial park construction, cultural creativity, premium tourism, as well as next-generation information technology, high-end equipment, and new energy materials.

The potential for deepening cooperation between Jiangsu and LAC countries is enormous, with broad prospects for future collaboration, Xu added.

Liu Jiandong, deputy director of the foreign affairs office of the Jiangsu Provincial People's Government, said the China-CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Forum will celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2025, and Jiangsu will take this opportunity to seek more cooperation prospects with LAC countries.

Song Lewei, secretary of the Communist Party of China Xuzhou Municipal Committee, delivers a speech. (People's Daily Online/Li Yuchen)

Xuzhou and LAC countries enjoy excellent cooperative relationships, said Song Lewei, secretary of the Communist Party of China Xuzhou Municipal Committee, adding that Xuzhou leads other cities in Jiangsu province in the number of sister cities between China and LAC countries.

A standout example is the XCMG Brazil Industrial Park, located in Xuzhou's sister city in Brazil, Pouso Alegre, Song noted, calling the industrial park a model for economic and trade cooperation between China and Brazil.

Augusto Pestana, consul general of Brazil in Shanghai, noted that the cooperation between China and Brazil has been flourishing, yielding significant results.

Brazil's sub-national exchanges with Jiangsu province and Xuzhou, as well as the success of the XCMG Brazil Industrial Park, serve as the best examples of the fruits of friendship borne from both sides' joint efforts, he added.

The Latin America and Caribbean Day event is a regular activity jointly organized by the foreign affairs office of the Jiangsu Provincial People's Government and the consulates general of LAC countries in Shanghai.

This event combines sister city exchanges, business matchmaking, product showcases, and cultural experiences. It has become an important platform for Jiangsu to deepen practical cooperation with LAC countries.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)