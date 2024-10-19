Home>>
China and LAC countries share close ties despite physical distance
By Chang Sha (People's Daily Online) 22:35, October 19, 2024
China and Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) countries are geographically distant from each other, yet they are closely connected in many ways.
On Oct. 18, 2024, the Conference on Cooperation and Exchange between Jiangsu (Xuzhou) and LAC Countries was held in Xuzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. It was attended by more than 200 guests from China and LAC countries, including government officials, entrepreneurs and media professionals.
A few officials from LAC countries shared their thoughts on their countries' relations with China, and performances after the event showed how music is a universal language that can bring everyone together.
As the Chinese saying goes, "Even mountains and seas cannot distance people with common aspirations."
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xuzhou holds conference to promote cooperation, exchange with Latin American, Caribbean countries
- 2024 China-Latin America and Caribbean Media Cooperation Forum held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Latin American journalists amazed by China's agricultural development in Sichuan
- 2024 China-Latin America Eye Health Institutions Development Forum held in Mexico
- 200 years on, scars left by Monroe Doctrine still clear on Latin America
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.