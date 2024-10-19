China and LAC countries share close ties despite physical distance

China and Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) countries are geographically distant from each other, yet they are closely connected in many ways.

On Oct. 18, 2024, the Conference on Cooperation and Exchange between Jiangsu (Xuzhou) and LAC Countries was held in Xuzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. It was attended by more than 200 guests from China and LAC countries, including government officials, entrepreneurs and media professionals.

A few officials from LAC countries shared their thoughts on their countries' relations with China, and performances after the event showed how music is a universal language that can bring everyone together.

As the Chinese saying goes, "Even mountains and seas cannot distance people with common aspirations."

