Journalists from LAC countries praise China's metal materials deep processing factory

Oct. 20, 2024, a group of journalists from Latin America and the Caribbean got a close-up look at China's Zenith Steel Group (Huai'an) New Material Co., Ltd., located in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province. After visiting the world's first "lighthouse factory" for deep processing of metal materials, many foreign journalists expressed their admiration for the full automation and ecological protection of China's steel industry.

