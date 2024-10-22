Home>>
Journalists from LAC countries praise China's metal materials deep processing factory
By Xie Ying (People's Daily Online) 10:00, October 22, 2024
Oct. 20, 2024, a group of journalists from Latin America and the Caribbean got a close-up look at China's Zenith Steel Group (Huai'an) New Material Co., Ltd., located in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province. After visiting the world's first "lighthouse factory" for deep processing of metal materials, many foreign journalists expressed their admiration for the full automation and ecological protection of China's steel industry.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- LAC journalists praise artificial grass being produced by world leading company in E China's Jiangsu
- Artificial grass brings joy to journalists from LAC countries
- Journalists from LAC countries meet 'Monkey King' at theme park
- Journalists from LAC countries get close-up look at China's steel industry
- China and LAC countries share close ties despite physical distance
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.