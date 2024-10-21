Journalists from LAC countries get close-up look at China's steel industry

Journalists from Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) countries, visit Zenith Steel Group (Huai'an) New Material Co., Ltd., in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province, on Oct. 20, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Chang Sha)

Zenith Steel Group (Huai'an) New Material Co., Ltd., located in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province, welcomed a group of journalists from Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) countries, on Oct. 20, 2024.

The company, with a designed annual production capacity of 1.6 million tonnes of quality steel cords with ultrahigh strength, is mainly dedicated to providing materials for tire frames. When it reaches the targeted capacity, 500,000 tonnes of the cords are expected to be exported to oversea markets.

Bernabe Josue Yanguez Henriquez, a journalist at La Estrella de Panama, expressed his wish for more cooperation between Panama and China in the steel industry, further improving his country's infrastructure.

Inside an exhibition hall of the company, real-time monitoring footage shows how its intelligent workshops operate, with automated guided vehicles (AGVs) shuttling back and forth smoothly, attracting journalists to take pictures.

Green manufacturing has also always been a focus of the steel cord producer, either reflected by its solution to acidic waste, or its large-scale installation of roof-top solar panels.

Petra Fiona Williams, from WeThePeople 93.5 FM in Antigua and Barbuda, said that she was impressed by how the company leverages technologies and automated systems to ensure the high quality of steel products, and how it reuses wastes and minimizes the company's carbon footprint during production.

A foreign journalist takes photos inside a workshop of Zenith Steel Group (Huai'an) New Material Co., Ltd., in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province, on Oct. 20, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Li Yuchen)

Photo taken on Oct. 20, 2024, shows a workshop of Zenith Steel Group (Huai'an) New Material Co., Ltd., in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province. (People's Daily Online/Chang Sha)

