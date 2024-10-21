Home>>
LAC journalists praise artificial grass being produced by world leading company in E China's Jiangsu
By Fu Yuanyuan (People's Daily Online) 16:06, October 21, 2024
On Oct. 20, 2024, a group of journalists from Latin American and the Caribbean countries visited CoCreation Grass Co., Ltd. (CCGrass), a leading manufacturer of artificial grass, in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province.
During their visit, they experienced the turf firsthand, playing football and praising it as "very soft and feels really good!"
With over 40 FIFA-certified fields laid across Latin America, CCGrass stands out as the manufacturer with the most certifications, serving countries like Brazil, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, and Belize.
