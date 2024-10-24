Home>>
Latin American and Caribbean journalists connect with Zhou Enlai's legacy in Huai'an, E China
(People's Daily Online) 15:38, October 24, 2024
On October 20, 2024, journalists from Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) countries visited Zhou Enlai's former residence and Zhou Enlai Memorial Hall in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province.
Zhou Enlai was the first premier and foreign minister of the People's Republic of China. Foreign journalists learned about his story. One journalist from Chile was particularly moved by the visit, saying that she feels more connected with him now.
