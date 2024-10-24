Cultural activities boost unity, common dev't of all ethnic groups in Guangxi

Xinhua) 09:08, October 24, 2024

Tourists learn about Yao embroidery in Changping Yao Township in Mengshan County, Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 23, 2024. Various cultural activities have boosted the unity and common development of all ethnic groups in Mengshan. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Senior people of Yao ethnic group select costumes at a folk fair in Changping Yao Township in Mengshan County, Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 23, 2024. Various cultural activities have boosted the unity and common development of all ethnic groups in Mengshan. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Teenagers of Yao ethnic group perform on stilts at a square in Changping Yao Township in Mengshan County, Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 23, 2024. Various cultural activities have boosted the unity and common development of all ethnic groups in Mengshan. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Actors perform a traditional Yao wedding ceremony in Changping Yao Township in Mengshan County, Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 23, 2024. Various cultural activities have boosted the unity and common development of all ethnic groups in Mengshan. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Teenagers of Yao ethnic group play iron-hoop rolling at a square in Changping Yao Township in Mengshan County, Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 23, 2024. Various cultural activities have boosted the unity and common development of all ethnic groups in Mengshan. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

People watch a folk performance at a square in Changping Yao Township in Mengshan County, Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 23, 2024. Various cultural activities have boosted the unity and common development of all ethnic groups in Mengshan. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Teenagers of Yao ethnic group perform drum dance at a square in Changping Yao Township in Mengshan County, Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 23, 2024. Various cultural activities have boosted the unity and common development of all ethnic groups in Mengshan. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Actresses perform to demonstrate Yao embroidery skill at a square in Changping Yao Township in Mengshan County, Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 23, 2024. Various cultural activities have boosted the unity and common development of all ethnic groups in Mengshan. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

