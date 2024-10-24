What does it feel like to drink Chinese tea at the foot of Haishang Yuntai Mountain?

For some, brewing tea may be as simple as adding a tea bag to some hot water. In China though, it's almost an art.

On Oct. 22, 2024, a group of journalists from Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) countries got to enjoy the ceremony and art of brewing tea during a demonstration held in the Haishang Yuntai Mountain scenic area, a national 4A-level tourist attraction in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province.

