Home>>
What does it feel like to drink Chinese tea at the foot of Haishang Yuntai Mountain?
By Xie Ying (People's Daily Online) 13:41, October 24, 2024
For some, brewing tea may be as simple as adding a tea bag to some hot water. In China though, it's almost an art.
On Oct. 22, 2024, a group of journalists from Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) countries got to enjoy the ceremony and art of brewing tea during a demonstration held in the Haishang Yuntai Mountain scenic area, a national 4A-level tourist attraction in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Coffee aroma from homeland surprises Latin American and Caribbean journalists visiting Xuzhou, E China's Jiangsu
- Journalists from LAC countries dive into a world of crystals in E China's Jiangsu
- Journalists from LAC countries praise China's metal materials deep processing factory
- Journalists from LAC countries wowed by smart parking garage in Lianyungang Port, E China
- Journalists from LAC countries tour scenic area in Lianyungang, E China, experience fairyland-like atmosphere
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.