Exploring Zhouzhuang: a journey through tranquil waterways
(People's Daily App) 16:35, August 14, 2024
Experience the charm of Zhouzhuang in Jiangsu Province, the picturesque water town of the Jiangnan region, as you glide through its tranquil waterways on a traditional boat!
