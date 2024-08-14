Languages

Exploring Zhouzhuang: a journey through tranquil waterways

(People's Daily App) 16:35, August 14, 2024

Experience the charm of Zhouzhuang in Jiangsu Province, the picturesque water town of the Jiangnan region, as you glide through its tranquil waterways on a traditional boat!

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)

