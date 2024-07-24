Home>>
A glimpse into all-terrain vehicle production in Changzhou, E China's Jiangsu
Thanks to the support of flexible production lines, different models of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) can be assembled in the same workshop located in Changzhou city, east China's Jiangsu Province.
Originating from North America, ATVs have found extensive applications in various domains such as sports and leisure, farming, mining, forestry, and emergency response.
As new cultural and tourism consumption scenes continue to emerge, cultural and tourism enterprises across China have embraced the growing trend of ATVs, offering tourists a wide range of immersive experiences.
