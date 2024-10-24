Home>>
How many people does it take to park a car? At this smart parking garage in Lianyungang Port, zero!
(People's Daily Online) 16:49, October 24, 2024
On Oct. 22, 2024, journalists from Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) countries visited a vertical smart parking garage in Lianyungang Port, Lianyungang city, east China's Jiangsu Province.
The Lianyungang International Automobile Green Intelligent Logistics Center is not only the first zero-carbon carbon emission automobile logistics center in China's port industry, it is also the largest, most intelligent, and most intensive. After watching a demonstration of how vehicles are transported in and out of the garage, a Brazilian journalist was shocked, exclaiming "It's actually so impressive! It's fully automated".
