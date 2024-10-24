Home>>
Asia Pacific journalists tour Qingzhen Vocational Education City in Guiyang, SW China
(People's Daily Online) 15:40, October 24, 2024
On Oct. 23, 17 journalists from the Asia-Pacific region, including Malaysia, Thailand, and Cambodia, were able to visit the Qingzhen Vocational Education City to learn about Guizhou's efforts and achievements in vocational education.
Qingzhen Vocational Education City, in Guiyang, capital of southwestern China's Guizhou Province, is one of the largest vocational education parks in China. After years of efforts, it has evolved into an important part of vocational education in the province and attracted many students from ASEAN countries to study there.
