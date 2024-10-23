Journalists from Asia-Pacific countries enjoy harmony between humans and nature in SW China's Guizhou

People's Daily Online) 10:37, October 23, 2024

On Oct. 22, journalists from Asia-Pacific countries enjoyed the harmony between humans and nature at the Qianling Mountain Park in Guiyang city, southwestern China's Guizhou Province.

This park is a harmonious blend of a renowned mountain, beautiful waters, and adorable pandas and monkeys. It is not only a great place for Guiyang citizens to relax, but also a good choice for both domestic and foreign tourists to explore the beauty of nature and culture intertwining.

The journalists are taking part in the "Opportunities in China, Asia-Pacific Media in Guizhou" event, organized by People's Daily Online. The event, running from Oct. 20 to 26, welcomes Asia-Pacific media members to tour Guizhou as they get to experience the wonderful traditional culture present as well as the major transformations the province is experiencing as a result of Chinese modernization.

