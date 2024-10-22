Come to Miao village and dance with us!

People's Daily Online) 08:32, October 22, 2024

On Oct. 20, 2024, the "Opportunities in China, Asia-Pacific Media in Guizhou" event, organized by People's Daily Online, was launched. The event, running from Oct. 20 to 26, 2024, welcomes Asia-Pacific media members to tour Guizhou as they get to experience the wonderful traditional culture present as well as the major transformations the province is experiencing as a result of Chinese modernization.

That night, 17 journalists from 15 countries including Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia, came to a Miao village, in Leishan county, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The journalists were able to watch a performance based on a mythical love story between a woman named Yang and the sun. The performance was full of traditional singing and dance, and was a wonderful way for the attendees to experience the colorful Miao culture.

Marfika, a reporter from BERNAMA was impressed by the performance. "It was a world-class performance and I really enjoyed it. If there are Malaysians who watch this video, I recommend them to come here and see for themselves," he shared.

Come to Guizhou and dance with us together!

