Foreign journalists stage a Miao costume catwalk show

People's Daily Online) 14:10, October 21, 2024

Journalists from Asian-Pacific countries staged a catwalk show on Oct. 21, 2024 showcasing the traditional clothing of the Miao people, a Chinese ethnic minority, at the Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village in Leishan county, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

The journalists are taking part in the "Opportunities in China, Asia-Pacific Media in Guizhou" event, organized by People's Daily Online. The event, running from Oct. 20 to 26, welcomes Asia-Pacific media members to tour Guizhou as they get to experience the wonderful traditional culture present as well as the major transformations the province is experiencing as a result of Chinese modernization.

Watch as the journalists show off the stunning traditional clothing of the local Miao people.

