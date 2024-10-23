Journalists from Asia-Pacific countries experience "Memory of Guiyang" exhibition in SW China's Guizhou
On Oct. 22, 2024, journalists from Asia-Pacific countries had an immersive experience of the "Memory of Guiyang" exhibition in Guiyang city, southwestern China's Guizhou Province.
The journalists experienced sections such as "Life in Memory" and "Textbooks in Memory" of Guiyang in the exhibition and held small language teaching classes in various languages.
The journalists are taking part in the "Opportunities in China, Asia-Pacific Media in Guizhou" event, organized by People's Daily Online. The event, running from Oct. 20 to 26, welcomes Asia-Pacific media members to tour Guizhou as they get to experience the wonderful traditional culture present as well as the major transformations the province is experiencing as a result of Chinese modernization.
Photos
