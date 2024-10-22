Expressway in SW China's Guizhou to begin trial operations

Xinhua) 15:17, October 22, 2024

An aerial panoramic drone photo shows a section of an expressway linking Jianhe County and Liping County in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 20, 2024.

With a total length of 74.754 kilometers, the expressway is expected to begin trial operations this year, cutting travel time between two counties to about one hour. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo shows a section of an expressway linking Jianhe County and Liping County in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 20, 2024.

With a total length of 74.754 kilometers, the expressway is expected to begin trial operations this year, cutting travel time between two counties to about one hour. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo shows a section of an expressway linking Jianhe County and Liping County in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 20, 2024.

With a total length of 74.754 kilometers, the expressway is expected to begin trial operations this year, cutting travel time between two counties to about one hour. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo shows a section of an expressway linking Jianhe County and Liping County in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 20, 2024.

With a total length of 74.754 kilometers, the expressway is expected to begin trial operations this year, cutting travel time between two counties to about one hour. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo shows a section of an expressway linking Jianhe County and Liping County in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 20, 2024.

With a total length of 74.754 kilometers, the expressway is expected to begin trial operations this year, cutting travel time between two counties to about one hour. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo shows a section of an expressway linking Jianhe County and Liping County in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 20, 2024.

With a total length of 74.754 kilometers, the expressway is expected to begin trial operations this year, cutting travel time between two counties to about one hour. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo shows a section of an expressway linking Jianhe County and Liping County in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 20, 2024.

With a total length of 74.754 kilometers, the expressway is expected to begin trial operations this year, cutting travel time between two counties to about one hour. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo shows a section of an expressway linking Jianhe County and Liping County in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 20, 2024.

With a total length of 74.754 kilometers, the expressway is expected to begin trial operations this year, cutting travel time between two counties to about one hour. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo shows a section of an expressway linking Jianhe County and Liping County in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 20, 2024.

With a total length of 74.754 kilometers, the expressway is expected to begin trial operations this year, cutting travel time between two counties to about one hour. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)