Journalists from Asia-Pacific countries perform a bamboo dance in SW China's Guizhou

People's Daily Online) 13:57, October 22, 2024

On Oct. 21, 2024, journalists from Asia-Pacific countries learned how to perform a bamboo dance in Guiyang city, southwestern China's Guizhou Province.

The journalists are taking part in the "Opportunities in China, Asia-Pacific Media in Guizhou" event, organized by People's Daily Online. The event, running from Oct. 20 to 26, welcomes Asia-Pacific media members to tour Guizhou as they get to experience the wonderful traditional culture present as well as the major transformations the province is experiencing as a result of Chinese modernization.

