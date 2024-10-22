Home>>
Asia-Pacific journalist experiences sewing Miao Embroidery, a 'history book worn on the body'
(People's Daily Online) 16:58, October 22, 2024
On Oct. 21, 17 journalists from 15 countries in the Asia-Pacific region visited the Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village in Leishan county, southwest China's Guizhou Province, to experience Miao embroidery.
Miao embroidery, known as a "history book worn on the body", is an important carrier of Miao history and culture, and is one of China's national intangible cultural heritages. The Miao people express their vision of life through various patterns and passionate colors.
