Trying on Hanfu: Foreign female journalists transform into Chinese classical beauties

People's Daily Online) 10:08, October 23, 2024

On Oct. 22, 21 foreign journalists from 19 Eurasian and Arab countries visited the Dashengkui Culture Museum in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. They not only experienced playing the Morin khuur (horsehead fiddle), making lacquer fans and practicing woodblock printing, but also tried on various traditional Chinese clothing, called Hanfu, immersing themselves in the charm of Chinese culture. Rania Hamdallah chose a red Hanfu outfit and said with delight, "The color of this outfit is beautiful, and it looks very attractive. I'm really happy that I can try on such traditional attire in China. I feel like a queen!"

