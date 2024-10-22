Egyptian journalist amazed by China's automatic milking machine

People's Daily Online) 15:57, October 22, 2024

How long does it take to milk 80 cows? At the Chilechuan Ecological Intelligent Pasture, in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, intelligent rotary milking equipment significantly enhances efficiency, allowing 80 cows to complete milking in just eight minutes by stepping onto the turntable.

On Oct. 21, the Belt and Road Youth Friendship Exchange Program brought a foreign media group to the farm to watch the cows being milked. Egyptian journalist Mazen Eslam said, "I am very surprised! In Arab countries, especially Egypt, we pay great attention to agricultural development. In the future, I think we should learn from China's model and use technology to improve agricultural productivity."

