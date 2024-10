We Are China

Autumn view of Ejina Banner of Alxa League, N China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 14:03, October 15, 2024

Tourists visit the Strange Forest scenic spot in Ejina Banner of Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Lianfen)

Tourists visit the Strange Forest scenic spot in Ejina Banner of Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Bei He)

A tourist takes photos of a bird at the Juyanhai scenic spot in Ejina Banner of Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Lianfen)

An aerial drone photo shows tourists taking a boat for sightseeing at the Juyanhai scenic spot in Ejina Banner of Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Bei He)

An aerial drone photo shows birds flying over the Juyanhai scenic spot in Ejina Banner of Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Tourists visit the Strange Forest scenic spot in Ejina Banner of Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Lianfen)

Tourists visit the Strange Forest scenic spot in Ejina Banner of Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Lianfen)

An aerial drone photo shows tourists taking a boat for sightseeing at the Juyanhai scenic spot in Ejina Banner of Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Bei He)

An aerial drone photo shows tourists visiting the Strange Forest scenic spot in Ejina Banner of Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Bei He)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)