Trending in China | Autumn hues of Arxan
(People's Daily App) 16:13, October 09, 2024
Discover Arxan in North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, renowned for its high latitude and small population in China. Immerse yourself in the tranquility and breathtaking autumn colors showcased in this video.
