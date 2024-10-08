Autumn scenery of China's Inner Mongolia
Tourists walk on a glass bridge at a scenic spot in Zhuozi County of Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
This photo taken on Oct. 6, 2024 shows the autumn scenery in Zhuozi County of Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 6, 2024 shows the autumn scenery in Zhuozi County of Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 6, 2024 shows the autumn scenery in Zhuozi County of Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
A giant panda is pictured at a zoo in Zhuozi County of Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 6, 2024 shows the autumn scenery in Zhuozi County of Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 6, 2024 shows the autumn scenery in Zhuozi County of Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
