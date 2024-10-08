We Are China

Autumn scenery of China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 08:40, October 08, 2024

Tourists walk on a glass bridge at a scenic spot in Zhuozi County of Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

This photo taken on Oct. 6, 2024 shows the autumn scenery in Zhuozi County of Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 6, 2024 shows the autumn scenery in Zhuozi County of Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 6, 2024 shows the autumn scenery in Zhuozi County of Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

A giant panda is pictured at a zoo in Zhuozi County of Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 6, 2024 shows the autumn scenery in Zhuozi County of Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 6, 2024 shows the autumn scenery in Zhuozi County of Ulanqab, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)