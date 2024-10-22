Foreign journalists visit Inner Mongolia grassland, feel like they are back at home

People's Daily Online) 11:24, October 22, 2024

On Oct. 21, 2024, journalists from Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan explored the Chilechuan grassland in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. They expressed that the grassland felt like home, which greatly excited them.

Gaziza Uzak, a journalist from Kazakhstan, couldn't help but dance upon seeing the beautiful scenery. She said, "This place looks like my Kazakhstan!" She mentioned that they both have beautiful landscapes, horses, rich cultures, and delicious cuisine. Uzak described Hohhot as a very beautiful, nice, and magical place.

This visit is part of the Belt and Road Youth Friendship Exchange Program, which includes 21 journalists from 19 Eurasian and Arab countries visiting Hohhot.

